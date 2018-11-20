LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is day to day with a right shoulder injury as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the injury would prevent Trubisky from practicing Tuesday, and the team does not have a practice on Wednesday. The injury is not considered serious, but it could keep him out of the Lions game.

The Bears did not announce the injury Monday until an injury report came out after a news conference.

Trubisky was listed on the Monday injury report as “did not practice.” No actual practice was held Monday, but the NFL requires teams to release an injury report on Mondays if they play on Thursday.

Trubisky was injured on a fourth-quarter play on Sunday night against Minnesota while sliding. Trubisky was hit on the left shoulder by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and came to a stop with his weight on his right shoulder.

Chase Daniel is Trubisky’s backup, and hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2016. He hasn’t had more than two throws in a season since he was with Kansas City in 2014.

Daniel, 32, is 1-1 as an NFL starter and has completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

