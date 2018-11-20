CHICAGO (CBS) — Dayna Less was just getting off an elevator, going about her day as a pharmaceutical resident at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, when a gunman shot and killed her Monday afternoon.

The innocent, unsuspecting young woman was engaged to be married to her fiancé, Adam, and was planning their wedding next June in Schererville, Indiana. Her mother was making her wedding dress.

Her father said their family has known her fiancé’s family for about 15 years.

Less, 24, graduated from Purdue University in May, and had spent time traveling and working at a hospital in Kenya.

Her cover photo on Facebook featured a happy shot of Less sitting on an outlook above a valley in Kenya.

Less and her father were huge Cubs fans. The team tweeted their condolences to Less and the other victims of the shooting, Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez and Dr. Tamara O’Neal. A friend of Less’ replied, saying “One of her and her family’s favorite things together was celebrating their love for the Cubbies.”

I was a close friend of Dayna Less. One of her and her family’s favorite things together was celebrating their love for the Cubbies. ♥️ Please pray for her Mother, Father, and Fiancé during this horrific time. pic.twitter.com/4bvreD32gS — Nina Starcevich (@nina_starcevich) November 20, 2018

The tweet included multiple pictures of Less and her family at Cubs games, even one of her as a little girl.

Three other people were killed in Monday’s shooting at Mercy Hospital, including the gunman. Police have said the violence started outside the hospital, where 32-year-old Juan Lopez shot and killed his former fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, before bursting into the hospital, where he killed Less and Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who responded to the shooting.