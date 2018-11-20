Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is warning residents in the West Woodlawn neighborhood to be on alert after a man tried to lure a 10-year-old into a van last week.

Area Central Detectives say between 3:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, a white man between 35-50 years old was driving a dirty black van with tinted windows in the 600 block of E. 65th Street. The man pulled over to a school playground where a 10-year-old was playing and attempted to get her to come inside the vehicle by offering her candy. The girl ran back to a nearby school and the man took off eastbound on 65th Street.

Police say anyone with information is urged to call police at 312-747-8382.