CHICAGO (CBS) — Was a high school football team robbed of a victory? That’s what some Simeon Career Acadmey parents alleged in a lawsuit filed against the Illinois High School Association.

According to the lawsuit, the father of a Nazareth Academy player was on the sidelines, dressed as a referee, and calling the shots when Nazareth defeated Simeon 34-27 in the Class 7A quarterfinal last week.

There were a couple controversial calls in that state playoff game on Nov. 10, as Richard Mercado stood on the sidelines in a referee uniform, even though he wasn’t part of the officiating crew.

Mercardo said he didn’t do anything wrong, but Simeon parents called his actions “blatant cheating.”

“For my son and his teammates, it’s wrenching to see them go through what they’re going through,” said Simeon parent Tamarah Lester.

According to the lawsuit, Mercado was involved in controversial calls on the field, including a Simeon touchdown that was called back, as Mercado stood next to the official referee outside of the restricted box.

Mercado, whose son plays for Nazareth, was wearing his referee uniform, but was not officiating that day. He insisted he did not influence any calls on the field.

“I was just there as a parent. I wasn’t there refereeing. I wasn’t saying anything to anybody. I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Mercado acknowledged parents typically are not allowed on the sidelines, but in picture after picture Mercado is seen standing where he’s not supposed to be.

However, the lawsuit points to Facebook comments in which Mercado apparently admitted to helping the officials make calls.

“I didn’t make one bad call. I made sure the best team won,” Mercado stated in one comment.

“Facebook is Facebook, and probably things that I should not have said,” Mercado said.

Lester said she “was blown away” by what Mercado did.

“He acknowledged something that we think has been going on,” she said.

Lester and other parents and alumni at Simeon filed a lawsuit claiming Mercado’s presences violated IHSA rules, because he was “in his full referee uniform,” “stood on Nazareth’s sidelines,” and “communicated with the referees working the game.”

The suit calls for Mercado and the officials who worked that game to be banned from IHSA, and for Nazareth to be stripped of its win. The suit isn’t asking for Simeon to be declared the winner, but for no winner to be declared.

“The team, unfortunately, should not have the honor of that win,” Lester said. “I’m sorry for those players. It’s not those children’s fault, but everyone in life has to be accountable for their actions.”

The IHSA and Nazareth Academy did not respond to requests for comment.