CHICAGO (CBS)–The day before #ThanksgivingEve, former president Barack Obama surprised volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Tuesday when he joined in to help pack food for Thanksgiving.

Donning his Chicago White Sox hat and a pair of purple rubber gloves, Obama was all smiles as he sacked potatoes along with other volunteers.

Getting a hug from the former president made two young volunteers giddy with excitement.

“You guys are doing such a great job helping out–I’m really proud of you,” Obama said to the girls.

Obama was in town this week for the Obama Foundation Summit, a two-day networking conference that focused on civic innovation and community activism.