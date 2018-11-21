CHICAGO (CBS)– Esther Rivera clutched a photo of her son, Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez as she talked about the funeral plans for next week. She said he will always live in her heart.

Jimenez, 28, was fatally shot while responding to the shooting on the Mercy Hospital campus, Monday.

“He’s a good son, I love him so much because he’s a good son,” Rivera said.

Chicago Police confirmed the visitation for Jimenez will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, at 2099 Miner St. in Des Plaines. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine at Maryville Academy, at 1170 N. River Rd. A private burial will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park, at 9900 N. Milwaukee Av.

Preparing to say good-bye. @Chicago_Police officers survey chapel where funeral mass for fallen Officer #SamuelJimenez will take place Monday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jnq8OIw4Dp — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) November 22, 2018

Jimenez’s wife chose the Des Plaines chapel.

A church spokesperson says the officer’s family became very emotional when they came to see the chapel and noticed Jimenez’s initials on the floor.

Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner and members of Chicago’s Police Department walked through the Chapel in preparation for Monday, checking the layout to ensure everything runs smoothly. Kushner said he expects the building to be filled to capacity with 1500 people.

“We’re honored to assist Chicago in any way we can to lay our brother to rest,” Kushner said.

Kushner said traffic may be impacted by the expected large crowd and post-service police processional.

In particular, he says Central Road will be closed from River to Wolf Road from about 9 a.m. until the end of the funeral on Monday.

The police chief said he wants to urge people to think about why they are waiting in traffic and honor the fallen officer.