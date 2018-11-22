CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames went through the roof of a hair salon in suburban Oak Park.

It happened at 52 Madison Street around 9:00 Wednesday night.

Crews used extra alarm water streams to combat the fire. People nearby called 911 when they saw smoke coming from the building. One woman said what she saw made her hope that no one was inside.

“I saw the flames, big flames out of control. But it looked like they (fire department) got it under control very quickly,” said witness Shonda Browley.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the flames didn’t spread. Fire officials said the business was destroyed.

So far, no word on how the fire started.