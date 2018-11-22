CHICAGO (CBS)– Woodfield Mall will remain open for 29 hours straight this year.

Stores in the mall took advantage of the Thanksgiving rush by opening at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. this year.

According to the national retail federation, on Thursday night, 35 million Americans will be shopping. That is up 3 million shoppers from Thanksgiving 2017.

Woodfield Mall, while busy, has seen a toned-down crowd this year.

“Back in the day it was crazy, but now it’s pretty easy because everyone shops online,” shopper Michelle Mimler said.

Internet purchases could soar more than 20 percent this holiday season. Plus, some Black Friday sales started weeks ago.

However, managers at Woodfield say consumer demand is the main reason they opened an hour earlier than last year and are staying open for 29 hours straight.