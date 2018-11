CHICAGO (CBS) — The oldest survivor on Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

On December 7, 1941, Ray Chavez was assigned to the USS Condor minesweeper ship. He spotted a Japanese ship and alerted a destroyer who sunk the enemy boat.

Hours later, Chavez ran to the harbor when Japanese war planes started to attack.

He was honored by President Trump for his service. Chavez died at the age of 106.