CHICAGO (CBS)– After rain showers Saturday morning, Chicago could see more than 6 inches of snow as the temperature drops.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says there is a winter storm watch in effect throughout the weekend.
Chicago areas, up to the northwest and far west, could see more than 6 inches of snow.
The winter storm watch will continue through Monday at midnight. Curran says starting Tuesday, Chicago will enter a cold period with temperatures below 30 degrees.
