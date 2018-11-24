  • CBS 2On Air

By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather Forecast, Snow, Weather Stories, weekend winter storm watch

CHICAGO (CBS)– After rain showers Saturday morning, Chicago could see more than 6 inches of snow as the temperature drops.

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says there is a winter storm watch in effect throughout the weekend.

Chicago areas, up to the northwest and far west, could see more than 6 inches of snow.

The winter storm watch will continue through Monday at midnight. Curran says starting Tuesday, Chicago will enter a cold period with temperatures below 30 degrees.

 