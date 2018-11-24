CHICAGO (CBS)– After rain showers Saturday morning, Chicago could see more than 6 inches of snow as the temperature drops.

Rain ends this AM, then breezy and mild. Winter storm likely Sunday with accumulating snow and wind. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/cNnBbGnOXi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 24, 2018

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says there is a winter storm watch in effect throughout the weekend.

Updated: Winter Storm Watch in effect from Sunday morning in Kane, Lake and LaSalle Counties @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/BxA5cpVVkY — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 24, 2018

Chicago areas, up to the northwest and far west, could see more than 6 inches of snow.

Early-season winter storm to bring heavy wet snow to parts of the region Sunday and Sunday night. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/qoGHX2IETo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 24, 2018

The winter storm watch will continue through Monday at midnight. Curran says starting Tuesday, Chicago will enter a cold period with temperatures below 30 degrees.