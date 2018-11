CHICAGO (CBS)– An eight-vehicle crash on the inbound Ohio ramp has sent multiple people to local hospitals Monday.

At least eight people were taken to various hospitals. Among the eight was at least one child.

According to an Illinois State Police spokesperson, all of the injuries were not life threatening.

The roadway has been reopened, according to police.

Police have reported various accidents Monday on other expressways including IL 394, I-80 and the Bishop Ford Expressway.