CHICAGO (CBS) — The turn out was massive. The emotions were raw.

Family, friends and a grateful city gathered to say goodbye to 28-year-old Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez.

One week ago, Jimenez died in the tragic shooting at Mercy Hospital. At the funeral, loved ones remembered a young man’s beautiful life.

The service was held in the Chapel of St. Joseph at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. A Chicago police chaplain offered some poignant words.

“He didn’t give his life. His life was taken from him. His life was stolen from him by a coward,” said Father Dan Brandt.

Cardinal Blase Cupich led the somber service in which elected officials and fellow officers described Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez as selfless and courageous.

“His passion to serve others was one of his greatest qualities,” said fellow Chicago police Officer Rafael Villegas.

A hero who leaves behind a wife and three children, comforted by the presence of officers from around the state and country. And some who knew him well.

“For the amount of stress we endure, he found light in a million ways,” said Chicago police Officer Miguel Guerrero, who was also Jimenez’s partner.

“He was the person who in the face of inhumane evil did the most humane thing one can do, and that is he sacrificed his life to protect others,” said Commander Marc Buslik.

In his final thoughts at Monday’s service, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson who expressed hope that Chicagoans would remember the sacrifices of Chicago officers and remember that they put their lives on the line every day.