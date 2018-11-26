Winter WeatherLIVE Updates | Big Snow Totals | CPS Schools Open | School Closings | Latest Conditions
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Gary, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus

CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Gary, Ind. arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a doctor inside Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus on Saturday night.

According to Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady, the 50-year-old patient, who police said was intoxicated, was being treated in the E.R. for a head injury when he tried to leave the hospital.

Staff wouldn’t allow him to leave, and he demanded to call the police.

An officer who was in the hospital for a separate matter approached the man, and he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a doctor, according to Hamady.

No shots were fired, and the man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

 