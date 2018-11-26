CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Gary, Ind. arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a doctor inside Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus on Saturday night.

According to Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady, the 50-year-old patient, who police said was intoxicated, was being treated in the E.R. for a head injury when he tried to leave the hospital.

Staff wouldn’t allow him to leave, and he demanded to call the police.

An officer who was in the hospital for a separate matter approached the man, and he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a doctor, according to Hamady.

No shots were fired, and the man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.