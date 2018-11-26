CHICAGO (CBS) — They came by the hundreds to pay their respects to fallen Chicago officer Samuel Jimenez.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke about Jimenez’s courage, selflessness and willingness to run into dangerous situation, even when he wasn’t called to.

The funeral mass was attended by family, friends and police officers from around the state to pay their respects to Jimenez. He was one of three people killed by a gunman at Mercy hospital last Monday.

Father Dan Brandt spoke of Jimenez’s work as a police officer and the bravery officers like Jimenez present every day.

Another speaker, Chicago police officer Rafael Villegas spoke about Jimenez’s love for his family and how he still cannot believe Jimenez is gone.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said when Jimenez became a police officer, he joined a family of guardians “so he would become a caretaker of his community.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Jimenez “a great Chicagoan” who said the late officer was courageous and compassionate.

Among the dignitaries was Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner who honored Jimenez and the officers who serve. “We will never let his memory die. We will celebrate his heroism for all eternity,” Rauner said.

