CHICAGO (CBS)–On the heels of a busy travel day, Chicago’s airports have already canceled more than 300 flights on Monday due to a powerful winter storm that hit the area on Sunday.

As of 3:37 a.m., 284 flights had been canceled at O’Hare. Delays were 44 minutes

At Midway, 50 flights had been canceled. Delays were less than 15 minutes.

That follows major cancellations yesterday.

As of 8:41 p.m. Sunday, 747 flights were been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with an average delay time of about 15 minutes.

A total of 124 flights were canceled at Midway with similar delays.

A busy morning at O’Hare International Airport with some passengers changing plans and catching an early flight to avoid the snowstorm. 153 flights have been cancelled ahead of the snow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ymOMaFkvJ4 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) November 25, 2018

For Jake Elliott, his flight scheduled to leave Sunday from Chicago to California was a concern.

“It sounds like the worst we are going to get in a while,” Elliott said. “I’ve lived here for 10 years before I went off to college and when we heard 4 to 10 inches, we called the airline immediately.”

While some O’Hare travelers are waiting in long security lines, others are stuck and the airport and forced to make adjustments to their plans.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has warned drivers on the road to plan ahead and expect heavy snow and high winds.

Wind speeds could reach up to 40 miles-per-hour, causing drifting snow and blizzard conditions.