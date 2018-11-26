CHICAGO (CBS) — A week after they were shot and killed in an attack at Mercy Hospital, Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez and Dr. Dayna Less will be laid to rest on Monday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will preside over funeral services for Officer Jimenez at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. Jimenez, a rookie officer, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center one week ago.

CBS 2 will carry the funeral service live on Facebook, and will continue live coverage on CBSChicago.com after the 11 a.m. newscast.

Thousands of police officers from across the country attended Jimenez’s wake on Sunday in Des Plaines.

Thousands of police officers from Chicago and as far as New York, Dallas, Fort Worth, Cincinnati & Boston came to pay respects to fallen Officer Samuel Jimenez #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/voP3OoDXVM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 26, 2018

A private burial service for Jimenez will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park.

Meantime, the funeral for Dr. Less will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in south suburban Lansing. Her funeral will be private, and she will be laid to rest afterward at St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville.

Less, 24, was shot and killed as she was walking off an elevator at Mercy Hospital one week ago.

The gunman also shot and killed his former fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, 38, outside the hospital. After killing Less and Jimenez inside the hospital, the gunman turned his weapon on himself, was killed in a shootout with police. An autopsy determined he was killed by an officer’s bullet, with the self-inflicted gunshot a contributing factor.