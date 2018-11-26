CHICAGO (CBS) — The following are snowfall totals for the Chicago area, reported by the National Weather Service from the winter storm overnight, as of Monday morning:
Northern Illinois Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................13.1 Ashton (Lee).................................12.0 Rochelle (Ogle)..............................12.0 Rockford Airport (Winnebago).................11.7 De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb)........................10.0 Lake Zurich (Lake)............................9.8 Woodstock 5nw (McHenry).......................9.7 Schaumburg 2E (Cook)..........................9.2 De Kalb (De Kalb).............................9.1 Harvard (McHenry).............................9.0 Capron (Boone)................................9.0 Hebron (McHenry)..............................8.5 Genoa (De Kalb)...............................8.4 St. Charles 6NW (Kane)........................8.1 North Aurora 2NE (Kane).......................7.9 Mundelein (Lake)..............................7.8 Crystal Lake (McHenry)........................7.6 Algonquin 1N (McHenry)........................7.5 O'Hare Airport (Cook).........................7.4 Harwood Heights (Cook)........................6.9 Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago).......................6.7 Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)........................6.7 Palatine 1NNE (Cook)..........................6.0 Park Ridge (Cook).............................5.9 Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)...................5.9 Cary (McHenry)................................5.3 Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)......................5.0 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook).........................4.5 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................4.5 Streator 1WSW (La Salle)......................4.5 Batavia (Kane)................................4.4 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)........................4.0 Peru 1ENE (La Salle)..........................4.0 Midway Coop (Cook)............................3.4 Westmont (Du Page)............................3.4 Willow Springs (Cook).........................3.4 Highwood 1S (Lake)............................3.1 Worth (Cook)..................................3.0 Chicago Ridge (Cook)..........................2.7 Countryside 1ENE (Cook).......................2.5 Plainfield (Will).............................2.5 Park Forest (Cook)............................2.5 Elgin (Kane)..................................2.4 Mokena 1W (Will)..............................2.4 Joliet 2n (Will)..............................2.0 New Lenox 3E (Will)...........................1.9 Peotone (Will)................................1.9 Morris 6ESE (Grundy)..........................1.8 Lockport 1SE (Will)...........................1.8 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy).......................1.6 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy).....................1.6 Brandon Road Lock & Dam (Will)................1.5 Park Forest 1SW (Cook)........................1.3 Bourbonnais (Kankakee)........................0.6 Chatsworth (Livingston).......................0.5 Fairbury (Livingston).......................TRACE Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)......................TRACE Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)...................TRACE Paxton (Ford)...............................TRACE Northwest Indiana Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)......................2.0 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)......................1.9 Crown Point (Lake)............................1.8 Crown Point 1N (Lake).........................1.8 Valparaiso 2WSW (Porter)......................1.5 Porter 1S (Porter)............................1.1 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter).......................0.9 Hebron 4NE (Porter)...........................0.8 (w9opr)Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)...............0.5 Portage 1ESE (Porter).........................0.5 De Motte 1NNW (Jasper)........................0.4 Remington (Jasper)..........................TRACE