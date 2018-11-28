CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s still day-to-day for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who didn’t play in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit last Thursday.

According to Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky still has shoulder pain from an injury he received in the Bears game against the Vikings on November 18. Nagy said it “could be a game time decision” for this coming Sunday.

Trubisky is not expected to practice on Wednesday and it’s possible he could miss his second straight game. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel is likely to be in line to start on Sunday against the New York Giants if Trubisky is not ready.

Daniel was the quarterback for the Bears who won against the Lions 23-16 on Thanksgiving Day.