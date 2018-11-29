CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was knocked to the ground and robbed Wednesday night in West Town, in the same spot as an attack in April.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera shows the two attacks were nearly identical.

Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 31-year-old woman was walking south on the 500 block of North Wood Street, when three men walked up from behind. One of the men put his hand around her face, and threw her to the ground.

The other two robbers helped steal the woman’s belongings, and ran down the street. The woman got up and started chasing the robbers before they got into a small black sedan and drove away.

The victim was treated at Presence St. Mary Medical Center.

In April, a man was robbed in the same spot as Tuesday’s attack. Surveillance video shows two men jump out of a car, and huddle behind a white pickup truck as another man walks up the sidewalk.

Then one of the robbers walks to the sidewalk, and lunges at the man, as his partner joins in, and the two robbers steal the victim’s wallet. The robbers then get back in their car and drive away.

Two men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection to April’s attack. Each was charged with one felony count of robbery.

No one was in custody for Wednesday night’s robbery. Area Central detectives were investigating.