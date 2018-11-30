CARROLLTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a six-month-old boy in a wooded area of southwestern Illinois after the child was reported missing over the weekend.

State police say the boy and his 22-year-old mother were reported missing Saturday to police in Alton and the mother was found about 30 miles (49 kilometers) away in Carrollton.

Police continued the search for the child in the Carrollton area and his body was found Wednesday. Cause of death wasn’t immediately released and the Greene County coroner’s office was involved in the investigation.

Details about the child’s disappearance weren’t immediately released, but state police say two persons of interest were in custody as the investigation continued.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

