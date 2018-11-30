  • CBS 2On Air

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh police say the father of an infant has been arrested in the baby’s death.

The child’s 27-year-old father was taken into custody on a possible charge of first-degree reckless homicide. An autopsy is being done Friday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities say officers were called about 7 p.m. Thursday about an incident involving the two-month-old boy in the 500 Block of West 8th Avenue.

The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police provided no further details.