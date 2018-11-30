Chicago (CBS) — Three West Side stabbing deaths that have occurred in November have the community on high alert this weekend.

The first stabbing, on Nov. 13, took place in the 3100 block of West Taylor. Ruby Humphrey, 57, was killed when she was stabbed on the 3100 block of West Taylor Street.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, 64-year-old Jose Refugio Ceja was fatally stabbed on the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

On Nov. 20, 58-year-old Ronald Rocket was killed on the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue.

A hooded man believed to be the suspect was caught on camera in the area of the third shooting, police said.

Lawndale resident Tasha Tanner didn’t realize she witnessed the aftermath of a homicide when she saw flashing police lights and crime scene tape.

“Usually when you see the red, and the yellow tape, you thinkin’ like somebody ain’t got hurt,” Tanner said.

Chicago police had scheduled a press conference for Friday night, but moved it to Monday at the last minute because Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson wasn’t available.