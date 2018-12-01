CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Northern Illinois University student who died while enduring a fraternity hazing has reached a $14 million settlement of their lawsuit.

David Bogenberger of Palatine, Illinois was found dead in November 2012 at Pi Kappa Alpha, the fraternity the 19-year-old was pledging.

Authorities say Bogenberger and other pledges participated in an event that required them to drink vodka and other liquor.

According to the lawsuit, a fraternity member moved Bogenberger to a bedroom after he became unconscious, rather than seeking medical attention. Toxicology results later showed Bogenberger’s blood alcohol content was about five times the legal limit for driving.

Nearly two dozen Pi Kappa Alpha members pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection with his death.

Bogenberger’s family sued the fraternity and sorority members present at the party. Family attorney Peter Colardarci says the settlement was reached in August and the final payments were received earlier this month.

