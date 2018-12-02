CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman in the Morgan Park area escaped from a man who tried to drag her into a van, Saturday around 6 p.m.

Police say the man pulled up in a blue work van and asked the woman for a light, in the 1400 block of W. 95th St.

He then started touching the woman and tried to pull her inside the van.

The victim took the chance to break free when another woman in a passing car stopped. She asked what was going on and the victim ran off.

Police have not caught the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot black male, medium complexion with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye.