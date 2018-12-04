(CBS) — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole saluted former President George H.W. Bush at the Capitol on Tuesday by standing up from his wheelchair and saluting the late president’s casket.

Dole was Senate Minority Leader during Bush’s term as president, and like Bush is a World War II veteran.

An aide wheeled Dole, 95, into the Capitol rotunda Tuesday afternoon, and helped Dole to his feet. Dole then saluted Bush before sitting down again.

Dole ran for president in 1996, but lost to President Bill Clinton.

Bush died on Friday at 94, and will lie in state at the capitol until a funeral service on Wednesday at the National Cathedral, before the casket is flown back to Houston, for a memorial service at St. Martin’s Epsicopal Church, where he was a longtime member.

After that memorial, a former Union Pacific locomotive will carry Bush’s casket to the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where the late president will be buried. The locomotive, Union Pacific 4141, bears Bush’s name, the number of his presidency, and colors similar to Air Force One.