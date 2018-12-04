CHICAGO (CBS)– Kevin Macha, a music teacher at Reed-Custer School in Braidwood was arrested Tuesday with one count of Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Macha, 28, a was arrested in Joliet after a search warrant led police to numerous electronic devices and an interview, where officials say he made incriminating statements. The search ultimately revealed Macha was using a social media platform to share child pornography.

Officials say The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported, back in June, that an individual was sharing child pornography from a computer linked to Macha. The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was notified in August.

Macha is currently being held in a detention facility and is set to appear in bond court Wednesday.

The music teacher has been employed at the local school for four years and works with fifth-grade through high school students. He also serves as the director of the Joliet American Legion Band.