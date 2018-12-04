  • CBS 2On Air

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A local chapter of the Satanic Temple has been allowed to place a statue in the Illinois Statehouse alongside holiday displays of a Nativity scene and a menorah.

The State Journal-Register reports the sculpture depicts the forearm of a woman holding an apple. The statue is called “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift.”

In its application for the display, Satanic Temple-Chicago calls itself a nontheistic organization that aims to “encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.”

(Credit: The Satanic Temple-Chicago/Facebook)

Secretary of State Spokesman Dave Druker says the group has the same rights as other religious organizations to have a display in the rotunda. Druker says the state can’t censor the contents of the display if they’re not funded by taxpayer dollars because the Capitol rotunda is a public place.

