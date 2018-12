CHICAGO (CBS)–Light freezing rain moving through the Chicago area Tuesday night is creating slick roads, especially on surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Winter Weather Advisory until midnight La Salle, Kendall, & Grundy counties. Slick roads now, especially bridges & overpasses. Light freezing rain is creating glaze-covered surfaces. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zOoDUP5IY0 — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 5, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight for La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties. Several accidents have already been reported due to roads glazed with ice.