CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured early Wednesday, while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Union Ridge neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a call for a man with a knife during a domestic dispute near Foster and Nordica around 5:20 a.m.

During that response, an officer suffered a cut to the hand.

Fire Department officials said two ambulances responded to the scene, one for the injured officer, and one for the offender.

Further details were not immediately available Wednesday morning.