CHICAGO (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman who robbed a gas station in the northern suburbs.

Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance photos. A clerk told police the man walked into a gas station on North Waukegan Road in Shields Township around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He tried to buy cigarettes and alcohol, but his credit card was declined. That’s when the man then threatened the clerk and displayed a gun.

The man took the cigarettes and ran off without paying.