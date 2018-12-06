CHICAGO (CBS) — As a result of a recent mumps outbreak, Lewis University said it will postpone its commencement ceremonies and related activities for its Romeoville campus in Will County.

Events set for the weekend of December 15 and 16 will be rescheduled for the weekend of May 17 through May 19 2019. Details about the May 2019 commencement events will be sent out to students and faculty before the end of 2018.

According to Lewis University, the rescheduling won’t delay the timeline for December grads to get their diplomas and have access to their transcripts. Graduates can visit https://lewisu.edu/admissions/ordertranscripts.htm for information and details on how to order their transcripts.

The school said there has been one confirmed case and nine probable mumps cases.

In a message to students, faculty and staff Lewis University said “all other events through December 28 are cancelled, including non-academic related events, co-curricular activities open to the public and home athletic events.”

Despite the cancellations, all university offices will remain open with regular office hours. The school said that if anyone becomes ill and develops “swollen or painful salivary glands under the ears, jaw or cheekbones” they should notify their healthcare provider.

Beginning Monday December 10, all students, faculty and staff who have not turned in proof of immunization will be restricted from campus at least until December 28.

Lewis University said people can stay up to date by checking the school’s website for more information and other developments.