(CBS Philly/CBS Local) – Tris Pharma has recalled three generic brands of infant ibuprofen.

The ibuprofen was sold under three store brands at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar.

The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles for the recalled lots listed below:

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at WalMart

Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19

Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A

NDC: 49035-125-23

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at CVS Pharmacy

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at Family Dollar

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 55319-250-23

So far no issues have been reported.