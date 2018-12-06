CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Attorney General is suing the creator of such events as all you can crab fests and 5K zombie races in Illinois and around the country because they turned out to be about as real as zombies.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office alleges that a California woman named Kristen Yvette Martin scammed people who bought tickets to these fake events out of $30,000.

Madigan’s lawsuit alleges that Martin advertised the events on social media sites and sold tickets on online ticket platforms but that locations where the “events’ were to be held either didn’t exist or could not accommodate the events.

Fake Illinois events included a “Skull Run Chicago” and “Taco Fest Chicago.”

No phone number for Martin could be located.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.