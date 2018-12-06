CHICAGO (AP) — A $34 million food and beverage incubator has opened in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, neighborhood leaders and members of the business community attended Thursday’s official opening of The Hatchery which will provide affordable space to help local food entrepreneurs launch and develop their businesses.

Emanuel said the facility will create new jobs, extend the success of Chicago’s food industry directly into neighborhoods and drive future economic growth on the city’s west side.

The 67,000-square-foot (6,224-square-meter) facility provides facilities and amenities to meet the needs of a wide variety of emerging food and beverage production businesses.

It features 54 private food-grade kitchens, five shared kitchen bays, dry-cold storage, loading docks for distribution and food trucks, and open office space.

