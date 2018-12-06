CHICAGO (CBS) — Two dogs who recently completed a new obedience training program at the Cook County Jail are looking for their forever homes.

Gilmore and Rochelle, both one-year-old mixed breeds, recently completed the Tails of Redemption program, a partnership between the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Chicago Animal Care and Control to pair shelter dogs with jail detainees.

During the eight-week program, detainees taught the dogs basic obedience, including sit, stay, down, and crate. Gilmore and Rochelle both are house trained.

The program is designed to train shelter dogs so they can be more easily adopted, while hopefully teaching jail detainees they can change their own futures.

Officials said the detainees who worked with the dogs were vetted so no one charged with murder, rape, or any crimes against animals could participate.

Safe Humane Chicago, a non-profit animal advocacy group, helped with the training program.

Anyone interested in adopting Gilmore or Rochelle should contact the sheriff’s office at 312-603-4242 to schedule an appointment, which are available weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.