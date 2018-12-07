CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago teachers on strike take their protest to an alderman’s door.
Teachers from 15 Acero charter schools marched to Ald. Ed Burke’s office Friday morning.
On the picket line since Tuesday, they’re demanding smaller class sizes and wages on par with public school teachers.
They said given how many of their students are from Little Village and Pilsen and the CEO of Acero charter school has not been coming to negotiations, they’re now forced to involve Ald. Burke to help settle the dispute.