CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans will need to bundle up this Sunday as the Chicago Bears face the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

By the time the game starts at 7:20 p.m., temperatures will dip to 26 degrees and feel like 20. Expect northwest winds at 5 mph.

As for the weekend, a weak disturbance over Minnesota may bring a few clouds to the area. The weekend should be otherwise quiet as high pressure dominates.

Friday night’s low temperature will be 16 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The weekend should be mostly sunny with a high of 30 degrees on Saturday and highs inching up to 32 degrees on Sunday.