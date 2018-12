CHICAGO (CBS)—A 19-year-old woman is on the run from the law again after walking away from police custody.

Alicia Gaines first went missing in September, but was caught earlier this week.

Today, the accused robber was waiting at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to be taken to jail when the Cook County Sheriff’s department says she slipped out of her restraints, and made a mad dash for the door.

She hasn’t been seen since.