Chicago (CBS) — Nothing says “happy holidays” in Chicago like a “dibs”-themed card. Local artist Mollie Green features the winter practice along with other familiar Windy City traditions, like the Christkindlmarket, on her holiday cards.

Green runs La Familia Green, an eco-friendly company she started in 2005, from her studio on the Far North Side. Green donates a portion of each sale to Chicago-area animal charities.

Most single cards are available for $5, and packs of eight cost $15. In addition to Christmas and Hanukkah, she has cards for other holidays and occasions in stock. Her cards also feature different locations including New York City and Los Angeles.

Marwen is another organization that sells Chicago-themed holiday cards. The nonprofit provides free visual arts, college and career programming for young people from under-resourced communities.

Through its Design to Print program, Marwen commissions high school students’ artwork for greeting and holiday cards. All proceeds benefit the organization. Some of the notable Chicago sights on the cards include the Field Museum’s Sue the T. Rex, street drummers and the Willis Tower wrapped in holiday lights.

Through a partnership with Threadless, prints of student artwork are also available for sale.

A 12-pack of the cards cost $20, and prints on Threadless start at $12.