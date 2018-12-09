CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana State Police are crediting Trooper Ala’a Hamed with saving a 40-year-old woman’s life after she was pinned between her car and a tollbooth right outside the Chicago Skyway.

According to Indiana Toll Road police, the accident happened at 9:19 p.m. Saturday when a driver paying a toll booth fee dropped a debit card. Witnesses said she opened the car door to reach for the card and her Buick starting moving forward.

The driver was pinned by the car, but still awake. Witnesses were able to reach through a window and put the Buick in park.

When Hamed arrived on the scene, the woman was still trapped and unresponsive.

Hamed moved the car and freed the woman with help from a bystander and a toll attendant.

Police say Hamed then attempted to activate the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) from his police car. When no pulse was detected, he began CPR.

The trooper continued CPR as EMS arrived on the scene. They were able to resuscitate the driver twice with the AED.

The driver, who is a Michigan resident, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond and later airlifted to Christ Advocate Medical Center in Illinois with serious injuries, according to police.