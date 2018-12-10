CHICAGO (CBS) —Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle that flew through the window of a southwest suburban bait shop early Sunday and came to a stop in the store

Police in Wilmington said they responded to an alarm at Angelo’s Outdoor Sports Center around 2 a.m. Monday, and found the front window had been destroyed.

Surveillance video from the building showed a car crashing through the front window. It had been going so fast, it went airborne, and cleared the front counter, before landing inside the shop.

The crash caused significant damage to the building.

Video showed two people get out of the vehicle and flee the scene, but police said the passenger was later found at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. That passenger was cooperating with police,

The driver, Ryan M. Potochnic, 22, of Morris, turned himself into police on Monday.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to notify owner after damaging property, driving without insurance, failure to yield at an intersection, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign.