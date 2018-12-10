FRANKFORT, Ill. (AP) — The commander of a Chicago-area VFW post that was at risk of closing says the post will remain open next year thanks to a flood of donations.

The Daily Southtown reports Commander Stan Tylinski worried Frankfort VFW Post 1493 would have to close after he took over the post and discovered a pile of unpaid bills and taxes.Since the post’s problems became public last month Tylinski says his phone hasn’t stopped ringing and “donations have skyrocketed.”

The post surpassed an online fundraising goal of $25,000 and has received checks from across the U.S. and help from area VFWs. Tylinski says, “We will be here next year.”

He’s working with a committee of local leaders to ensure the VFW’s long-term viability. A January 16 fundraiser also is planned.

