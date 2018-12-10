CHICAGO (CBS)–An Indiana football player is accused of murdering a teenage cheerleader who was pregnant with his child.

Her body was tossed and dumped like trash, and the suspect spelled it all out in gruesome detail to the police.

The teen suspect is now charged with murder. He told police that he thought it over for about a week before going through with it.

At first he denied his involvement, but later cracked, confessing to killing a classmate who was pregnant with his child.

Inside a dumpster behind a pizza shop, covered with a plastic garbage bag–it’s where investigators in Mishawaka–about 100 miles east of Chicago, found the body of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang.

Aaron Trejo, a football player and classmate of Rouhselang, was arrested and charged in her murder.

He is accused of stabbing her multiple times after learning that the former cheerleader and team manager was pregnant with their child.

Trejo told police that Rouhselang waited too long to tell him about the pregnancy, and far too long to get an abortion.

“I took action—I took her life,” he said in an interview with detectives.

Authorities have said the two knew each other through the football team at Mishawaka High School.

Rouhselang was reported missing late Saturday into Sunday morning and evidence of a gruesome crime was found.

The teen’s glasses and other personal items were found near the dumpster, authorities said.

Trejo was charged as an adult and could face more than 80 years in prison.