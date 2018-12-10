CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men, armed with a handgun and a hammer, made off with an unknown amount of jewelry Monday after a store robbery in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, police say.

According to Chicago police, a call came in at 12:01 p.m. for a jewelry store at 3115 W. 26th St. robbed at gunpoint.

The men entered the store and demanded items without paying, officers say. The men then began smashing glass cases, taking items from them.

No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.