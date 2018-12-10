CHICAGO (CBS)– Waukegan police officer Christopher Harris tackled and saved a 17-year-old girl just before she attempted to take her own life by running in front of a train.

Police received a call from the 17-year-old’s sister reporting the alleged suicide attempt, around 1:40 a.m. on Dec 7.

Waukegan officers searched the train crossing in the South Avenue area where police said a “ping” from her cellphone was found.

The officers located the teen just in time.

Police body camera video shows officer Christopher Harris saying, “come here, come here,” as the teen runs toward the tracks. Harris then tackles her to the ground, ensuring her safety from the train.

Police Chief Wayne Walles said the officer’s actions to save the young girl were heroic.

“I am just as proud of our dispatch professionals who utilized their resources to locate the area of where this young woman was, and directed the responding officers to find her,” he said.