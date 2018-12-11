CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured when flames ripped through two homes in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Tuesday.

The fire started shortly after midnight at a house near 63rd and Bell. Flames gutted the home and spread to the house next door.

According to the Fire Department, one person was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and one person was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Further information was not available Tuesday morning.