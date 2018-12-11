LAS VEGAS (AP) — Right-hander Ivan Nova has been acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Nova was 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts this season, striking out 114 in 161 innings. He is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA in nine seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-16) and Pirates (2016-18).

Nova has a $8.5 million base salary next year in the final season of a $26 million, three-year contract, then can become a free agent.

Thank You @IvanNova47 for over two seasons and 71 starts in a Bucco uniform!

Good luck, Super Nova. #FamaleeForever pic.twitter.com/Pbu2d4jXWy — Pirates (@Pirates) December 11, 2018

A 19-year-old right-hander, Rosario was 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League. He struck out 70 in 56 innings.

The trade was announced Tuesday at the winter meetings.

© 2018 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.