CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lyft driver has been charged with fondling a teenage girl, after she accused him of trying to have sex with her while driving her home to Lyons in October.

Anthony Vicari, 40, has been charged with one count of battery, a misdemeanor. Police said prosecutors rejected felony sexual harassment charges, because the victim was not under 17 years old.

Police said Vicari was driving for Lyft on Oct. 12, when he picked up a 17-year-old girl at her friend’s house in Worth, and drove her to her home in Lyons.

The next day, the girl’s mother brought her to the Lyons police station, and accused Vicari of sexually harassing the girl.

Police said the girl accused Vicari of making repeated sexual advances, and asking her to go to a motel with him. When he would stop at red lights, he would grope her thigh and leg, and ask her about performing sex.

Police said they questioned Vicari on Dec. 17, after identifying him as the Lyft driver, and he admitted touching the girl’s legs, claiming he was recently divorced and “was troubled.”