CHICAGO (CBS)– Shantell Belk, 16, has been reported missing from the 4400 block of N. Magnolia Ave., according to Chicago police.

Belk is 5-foot-3-inches, black and weighs 96 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black graphics, light blue jeans and Air Jordan gym shoes.

The missing teen is known to frequent the area around 71st ad Halsted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.