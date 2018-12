CHICAGO (CBS)–Aurora police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man, Juan Garcia, who was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Garcia left his residence in a gray 2016 Dodge Caravan with an Illinois license plate that starts with ZX.

Garcia picked up a prescription at a nearby pharmacy and hasn’t been seen since, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.